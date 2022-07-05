Brayan Bello Reveals Advice He Got From Pedro Martinez Ahead of Red Sox Debut

Brayan Bello reveals advice he received from Pedro Martinez originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brayan Bello will keep Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez's wise words in mind when he takes the mound for his MLB debut.

Bello, the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization, will get the start Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Nerves are par for the course for any prospect making their big-league debut, especially in Boston, but Martinez's advice should help to ease Bello's early jitters.

“He just told me it’s the same baseball I’ve been playing from High A to Double-A to Triple-A to the big leagues. Don’t change anything,” Bello said through a translator Tuesday, per MassLive.com. “It’s the same distance from the mound to home plate, same batter, same baseball. Don’t change anything.”

Martinez gave Bello that piece of advice before the young right-hander learned he was called up to the majors. Bello hasn't caught up with the Hall of Famer since being promoted, but he expects it won't be long until they're in touch.

“I haven’t talked to him last night or today, but I know I’m going to talk to him pretty soon,” he said.

Bello posted a 10-4 record with a 2.33 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester this season. SoxProspects.com currently has him ranked as the organization's No. 3 ranked prospect behind only Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas.

“I’ve been working really hard every step of the way. Double-A, Triple-A, I feel ready right now to go out there and perform,” Bello said. “I don’t get too nervous, but I’m really happy to be able to make my MLB debut here at Fenway. I’ve been working really hard for this moment to be here. I’m excited. I’m just ready to go. ... I just hope I have a good debut, a good outing and everything goes well.”

First pitch for Bello's MLB debut is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can bet Martinez will be paying close attention.