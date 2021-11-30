Brett Favre: Mac Jones Is ‘Young Carbon Copy' of Tom Brady

Favre explains how Mac Jones is 'young carbon copy' of Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is playing so well that comparisons to Tom Brady continue to be a topic of discussion.

The Patriots have won six consecutive games and taken control of the first place in the AFC East as a result.

Jones has played well over that win streak, completing 65 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The poise, composure and throwing accuracy he displays in the pocket all have been impressive as well.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary quarterback Brett Favre explained Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio why he sees some of Brady in the way Jones is playing.

"It's premature to crown anyone, a team or player at this point in the season. But, I mean obviously coach (Bill) Belichick and Josh McDaniels and the organization chose Mac Jones for a reason," Favre said, as transcribed by ESPN's Mike Reiss. "The way he plays, being ready to play instantly and not making mistakes. Really, sort of a young carbon copy of Tom Brady.

"And it's obviously way premature to say he is the next Tom Brady, but he plays a lot like him. He's an intellectual player, is not going to beat you with his feet, but his mind and his arm and his pocket presence. He has all those tools. And the team, quite frankly, in all phases is playing exceptionally well and we know they're well coached. But a lot can happen between now and the end of the year."

Jones has been by far the best rookie quarterback in the league this season. Sure, he was put in the best situation of all those QBs, but he's certainly made the most of his opportunity.

His toughest test comes Monday night when the Patriots visit the Bills for a Week 13 showdown in Buffalo. The winner will have at least a 78% chance of being AFC East champs at the end of the season.

The Patriots will need another strong performance from Jones to defeat the Bills and enter their Week 14 bye as the top contender in the conference.