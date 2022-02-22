Brian Flores Insists He's ‘Not Mad' at Bill Belichick Over Text Messages

Flores explains why he's 'not mad' at Belichick over text messages originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A text conversation with Bill Belichick plays a central role in Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL. But Flores says there's nothing personal between him and his former New England Patriots boss.

Speaking Monday on Brandon Marshall's "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, Flores suggested he's not upset with Belichick over a text message the head coach appeared to accidentally send to Flores instead of ex-Patriots assistant Brian Daboll, who landed the New York Giants' head coach job instead of Flores.

"I'm not mad," Flores said. "I mean, Bill did what a lot of us -- He sent a text message to the wrong person. I mean, I'm certainly guilty of that before."

Flores said he felt compelled to use his text exchange with Belichick in his lawsuit because it presented evidence of racist hiring practices in the NFL, given that the Giants appeared to tab Daboll as their head coach before even giving Flores an interview.

"I thought it was specific to the lawsuit in that, for me, it confirmed a lot of things that I thought were going on that I think a lot of Black, minority coaches think are going on," Flores said. "It kind of confirmed it for me, as far as having a fair and equal opportunity to go and interview and show your acumen."

Flores, who spent 11 years working for Belichick as an assistant in New England, did suggest in a recent interview that Belichick was part of the problem, since his recommendation of Daboll carried significant influence for the Giants in their hiring process.

But Flores still thinks very highly of the legendary Patriots coach, agreeing with Marshall that Belichick is the coaching "GOAT" and sharing part of what makes Belichick a great boss.

"I think the one thing people don’t know about Bill is he listens," Flores said. "So if you have -- and again, you’ve got to earn the right for him to listen -- but if you have an idea, if you have a thought or there’s a matchup you think that we can win, a part in the game, he’ll listen. He'll take it in. He may add something to it. He may throw it out. But he listens. I think that’s one of his greatest strengths."

Flores was named the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach over the weekend, so he'll be employed as he continues his lawsuit against the NFL, the Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins.