Brian Scalabrine Names Celtics' Top Buyout Targets After Trade Deadline

Scalabrine: Top three Celtics buyout targets after trade deadline

The Boston Celtics still have plenty of work to do with the 2022 NBA trade deadline in the rearview mirror.

As a result of Thursday's moves, the C's have five open roster spots and need to add at least two players before Friday night's game vs. the Denver Nuggets. So, who could they target?

Our Brian Scalabrine revealed his buyout market wish list, which includes three players he believes Boston should pursue if they become available.

"My number one in the buyout market, Robin Lopez," Scalabrine said on NBC Sports Boston's Celtics Trade Deadline Special. "I know he spent so much time down at Walt Disney World, I know he likes Mickey Mouse and all that, but come to Boston and you can do your thing up here. We need you for many different reasons.

"Number two on the buyout market, Derrick Favors. The guy can defend the rim, he can guard, and all these guys -- I have (Joel) Embiid on the brain and the Bucks in general because the Bucks are a physical team and you're going to need more size up front.

"Number three, bring back Tacko Fall. There's my three in the buyout market. I would be fine in that particular order."

Lopez, 33, is averaging 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season with the Orlando Magic. The veteran 7-footer would bolster a Celtics frontcourt that certainly could use his size.

Favors, 30, is averaging 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Like Lopez, the former Utah Jazz standout would add a defensive boost to Boston's frontcourt.

Celtics fans are quite familiar with Fall, who was a favorite in Boston from 2019-21. He's by far the least experienced of the bunch, but Scal believes the 7-foot-6 phenom could still be useful when it's time to go toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I really believe like a Lopez, Favors, and I'm even fine having Tacko Fall and training him," Scalabrine said. "He wakes up every morning, looks at Embiid, he works out. When they go to the film, Tacko goes to another room and watches Joel Embiid. I would be fine with all three of those guys. Against Embiid, you need specialists. You need a guy just to spell him for like 10 minutes in a game. Maybe six minutes in the first half wear Embiid out and four minutes in the second half."

