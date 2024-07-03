Bridgeport, Conn. police officer arrested for stalking, harassment: police

A Bridgeport police officer has been arrested in connection to domestic violence incidents from earlier this year and is facing multiple charges of stalking and harassment, according to police.

Detectives opened a criminal investigation into domestic violence allegations against 47-year-old Dani Soto, of Bridgeport, on May 9. Soto is a Bridgeport police officer and has been serving since April 2017, the police department said.

During the investigation, Soto was placed on administrative leave. An arrest warrant was signed by a judge for his arrest on Monday.

Soto turned himself in at Bridgeport Police Department on Wednesday morning. He is facing charges including five counts of stalking - fear of physical safety, four counts of unlawful restraint and 22 counts of harassment.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

His bond is set at $75,000 and he is due in court later Wednesday morning.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jack DeBarros at (203) 581-5202 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.