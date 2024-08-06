At least 2 CT residents among 9 people killed when vehicle lands in Florida canal

Nine people, including one adult and a 5-year-old child from Bridgeport, were killed when a vehicle crashed into a canal in Florida on Monday night, according to authorities. School officials in Bridgeport said all nine are family members of a school employee.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. after a 2023 Ford Explorer that was going around a curve went off the road and into a canal outside of Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, Florida.

"I've been with the department for 20 years and this is one of the most difficult scenes I've been on," one official said.

Though sheriffs have not confirmed where all of the victims are from, Bridgeport School Superintendent Carmela Levy-David said in the statement on Tuesday that all nine are family members of a school employee.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that one of our cherished custodial staff members has suffered an unimaginable loss. Nine members of their family were tragically killed in a car accident out of state," the statement read. "On behalf of the entire Bridgeport Public Schools community, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to our colleague and their family during this incredibly challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this profound grief."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified two passengers who died in the crash as 5-year-old Kamdien Edwards, of Bridgeport, and 21-year-old Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, of Bridgeport.

The driver, 56-year-old Pamela Wiggins, was killed in the crash, officials said. She would have turned 57 on Tuesday, according to the police report. No information was released on where she was from.

Three-year-old Ziare Mack, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was also killed, officials said.

No information has been released on where the other passengers who died were from.

The sheriff’s office identified them as 1-year-old Naleia Tucker, 5-year-old Yasire Smith, 8-year-old Imani Andrea Ajani Hall, 14-year-old Michael Anthony Hall Jr. and 30-year-old Leiana Alyse Hall.

One passenger suffered serious injuries.

“On behalf of the City of Bridgeport, I want to express our deepest condolences to the custodial staff member who lost their family members during a tragic accident," Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement. "The amount of grief that comes from losing a loved one is never easy, and unfortunately, this instance calls for an unparalleled amount of sorrow as multiple losses have taken place."