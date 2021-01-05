Brigham and Women's Hospital CEO to Step Down

Dr. Betsy Nabel will depart from Brigham and Women’s Hospital after 11 years as CEO to take a job at a biotech company.

The hospital said that Nabel will depart March 1 to work with her husband, Dr. Gary Nabel, who left a job at Sanofi to launch his own biotech company. Brigham's parent company, Mass General Brigham, said it will begin the search for a successor.

Nabel has a history working within the biotech industry, serving as a board member for biotech company Moderna for five years until 2020, when she stepped down in the midst of concerns over her position on the board and the hospital’s involvement in clinical trials for the biotech’s coronavirus vaccine.

At the NIH, where she was former director of the U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, she leveraged the $3 billion research portfolio to progress understanding in genomics, stem cells and translational research.

