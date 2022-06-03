Boston Business Journal

Brigham and Women's Hospital Completes 7-Year Road to a New ER

By Cassie McGrath

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has completed an expansion of its emergency department, adding beds, emergency imaging equipment and a behavioral health unit to the department. 

It was a seven year-long project, with construction breaking ground in 2019 for the 26,000 square-foot expansion and continuing through the Covid-19 pandemic. Additions include an increase of 49 beds, to 81 total, two trauma rooms, two advanced X-ray rooms, an additional CT scanner and a second ultrasound room.

