Boston Business Journal

Brighton Hotel Property to Go to Auction After Foreclosure

By Greg Ryan

A former Best Western hotel in Brighton, a site approved nearly five years ago for a new condo development, is set to be auctioned off later this week following its foreclosure.

A limited liability company affiliated with Boston developer John Matheson scored the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval in 2018 to build a 151-unit condo building at the motel site, located at 40 Mt. Hood Road, just off Commonwealth Avenue. That project, estimated to cost $150 million at the time of approval, never took place. Matheson could not be immediately reached for comment on what led to the foreclosure.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal
