Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner's Lawyers Present Medical Records as Her Trial Resumes in Russia

The American basketball star, who has remained in detention since her February arrest, pleaded guilty last week to drug charges.

Brittney Griner
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty last week to drug charges stemming from a February arrest at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, resumed in the Russian capital Friday.

Surrounded by three security personnel, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for the Phoenix Mercury was led into thecourtroom at Moscow's Khimki City Court in handcuffs, wearing a yellow and black tie-dyed Nirvana T-shirt ahead of her hearing at 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET).

Griner, 31, has remained in detention after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her lawyer, Alexander Boikov, previously told reporters that Griner admitted that the vape canisters were hers, but said she brought them to Russia unintentionally.

On Friday her defense team submitted more documents to the court, including around 20 character references from different charities and sporting organizations, as well as medical records purporting to show Griner, a 6-foot-9 native of Houston, had a history of injuries that has resulted in severe chronic pain.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 4 hours ago

Secret Service Deleted Jan. 6 Text Messages, Watchdog Says

Hollywood 5 hours ago

Tesla Plans to Put Dine-In Movie Theater and Recharging Station in Hollywood, CA

This article tagged under:

Brittney GrinerRussia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us