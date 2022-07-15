Brittney Griner's Lawyers Present Medical Records as Her Trial Resumes in Russia

The trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty last week to drug charges stemming from a February arrest at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, resumed in the Russian capital Friday.

Surrounded by three security personnel, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for the Phoenix Mercury was led into thecourtroom at Moscow's Khimki City Court in handcuffs, wearing a yellow and black tie-dyed Nirvana T-shirt ahead of her hearing at 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET).

Griner, 31, has remained in detention after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Her lawyer, Alexander Boikov, previously told reporters that Griner admitted that the vape canisters were hers, but said she brought them to Russia unintentionally.

On Friday her defense team submitted more documents to the court, including around 20 character references from different charities and sporting organizations, as well as medical records purporting to show Griner, a 6-foot-9 native of Houston, had a history of injuries that has resulted in severe chronic pain.

