4 People Taken to the Hospital After Hazmat Situation at Brookline HIgh School

Parents can pick up students on Lowell Road or Greenough Street

By Marc Fortier

First responders and students outside Brookline High School on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, after a hazmat incident prompted its evacuation.
NBC10 Boston

Emergency crews are at Brookline High School for a reported hazardous materials situation, officials say, and four people have been taken to the hospital.

Brookline Public Schools said it was prompted by a chemical irritant found near a bathroom on the first floor of the Greenough Street building.

Students and staff were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Two students and two staff members were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, school officials said, and school is closed for the rest of the day.

The Brookline Fire Department, police, public health officials and EMS all responded to investigate the issue. Firefighters are ventilating the area and officials will monitor the air quality to ensure safety. Medical staff is on site evaluating anyone with symptoms.

Officials did not say what the chemical was or how it got in the building.

No further details were immediately available.

