4 People Taken to the Hospital After Hazmat Situation at Brookline HIgh School

Emergency crews are at Brookline High School for a reported hazardous materials situation, officials say, and four people have been taken to the hospital.

Brookline Public Schools said it was prompted by a chemical irritant found near a bathroom on the first floor of the Greenough Street building.

Students and staff were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Two students and two staff members were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, school officials said, and school is closed for the rest of the day.

The Brookline Fire Department, police, public health officials and EMS all responded to investigate the issue. Firefighters are ventilating the area and officials will monitor the air quality to ensure safety. Medical staff is on site evaluating anyone with symptoms.

Officials did not say what the chemical was or how it got in the building.

Currently on scene at @brooklinehigh for a Hazmat Situation. School will remain closed for the remainder of the day. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 3, 2022

Parents of students at @brooklineHigh may pick up students on Lowell Rd. or Greenough Streets. All other traffic should avoid the area. @Waze_MA — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 3, 2022

No further details were immediately available.