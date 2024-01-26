New York City woman charged after human head, body parts found in her fridge

A 45-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested after human remains, including a head, were found inside a refrigerator at her apartment earlier this week, the NYPD said Friday.

Heather Stines is charged with concealment of a human corpse in the case, which two senior NYPD police officials is now being treated as a homicide linked to a narcotics dispute. Attorney information for her wasn't clear.

Investigators went to her Nostrand Avenue apartment Monday after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip, said Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives. The tipster indicated the possibility of a dead body being stored in the third-floor apartment's refrigerator, sources said.

Stines let officers into the residence when they responded to the Crime Stoppers tip. Once inside, the cops' attention was drawn to a conspicuously taped-up refrigerator, sources said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When the officers tried to inspect it, she allegedly became combative, leading to her removal from the scene, sources said.

Inside the refrigerator, officers discovered black plastic bags containing what appeared to be parts of a human body, including a head, Kenny said.

Detectives from the 67th Detective Squad and Brooklyn South Homicide subsequently confirmed the presence of human remains.

Stines, who underwent a psychiatric evaluation after being taken into custody, revealed to detectives that the body belonged to a local drug dealer who had a dispute with her husband last September, sources said.

According to the woman, her husband killed the man and stored the body in their refrigerator. She claimed she did not witness the killing and noted that her husband is currently imprisoned in Virginia for an unrelated crime, sources said.

It was not immediately clear when the killing took place.

Investigators have identified the victim as Kawsheen Gelzer, who was previously arrested for offenses including dice throwing and assaulting a police officer, sources said.