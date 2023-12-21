NYC landlord tried to burn down home with family of 8 inside amid rent dispute, DA says

A 66-year-old Brooklyn landlord has been indicted on attempted murder and arson charges for allegedly setting fire to his rental property while a family of eight tenants, six of them children, were inside, prosecutors said Thursday.

He allegedly was angry because they had stopped paying rent and refused to leave.

Rafiqul Islam, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, was ordered held without bail after his arraignment on the 59-count indictment. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top count, first-degree attempted murder, and also faces several endangerment-related charges, as well as attempted assault.

According to prosecutors, Islam had allegedly been battling with the family, who lived in a Cypress Hills rental property he owned, about failure to pay rent. He allegedly once threatened to burn down the house before he was accused of doing it Sept. 26. The two-story, two-family home on Forbell Street has no fire escape and only one entrance.

According to investigators, a second-floor tenant noticed a burning smell from outside the family's apartment early that late September morning. The tenant went to evaluate the situation and saw smoke and flames coming up from the interior stairwell, which was the only means of getting in or out of the building.

As the fire spread, the entire family, including six children, ages 1 to 8, were forced to climb out of a back window and onto the roof. From there, two adult tenants were able to drop the children into the arms of neighbors waiting about 20 feet below. The two adult tenants then jumped off the roof onto the ground. One of them called 911.

Video surveillance captured immediately before that call allegedly shows Islam leaving the building. Other surveillance allegedly showed him enter the building wearing a mask, and carrying a bucket and a garbage bag.

The dispute began earlier in the year. Three prior complaints were lodged between Islam and the tenants dating back to February. In them, the tenants alleged Islam threatened to cut off their power and later, set fire to the building. Islam also allegedly used a dead cat to intimidate the family.

None of the eight family members were seriously hurt in the fire.

"This defendant allegedly set fire to an occupied home, forcing an entire family, including six small children, to climb onto the roof and escape from the blaze in fear of their lives," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "It’s a miracle no one was killed or more seriously hurt. We will now seek to hold the defendant accountable for this allegedly deliberate and unconscionable act of arson."

Information on an attorney for Islam wasn't immediately available.