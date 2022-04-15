Bruce Cassidy Lays Out Bruins' Issues After Ugly Loss to Senators

What are Bruins' biggest issues amid losing streak? Cassidy explains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins need to be playing their best hockey come playoff time. They have a lot of work to do to get there.

The Bruins suffered their third straight loss and fourth in their last five games Thursday night, falling to the lowly Ottawa Senators 3-2 at TD Garden. This loss was the worst of the bunch, as Boston led 2-0 in the second period before allowing three consecutive goals to the second-worst team in the Atlantic Division.

Bruce Cassidy was very critical of his team after Tuesday's loss to the St. Louis Blues -- "Just really not very intelligent hockey," the Bruins head coach said -- but was more matter-of-fact about his team's shortcomings following Thursday's defeat.

"Frustration is a useless emotion, so I'm not frustrated," Cassidy told reporters. "I want to correct things."

What things need correcting? It's a lengthy list.

"We had some miscommunications on the bench tonight," Cassidy said. "We had some lack of focus, especially on the power play -- going back to our own end there late, almost took ourselves out of the game. ... Lack of finish with some guys, obviously, is hurting us right now -- not shooting at the appropriate time."

"Certainly, some guys we rely on on a regular basis every night aren't putting up the numbers right now for whatever reason. We'll look a little closer at that. I don't think it'll go on forever, they're too good. Some other lines need to get back to their game."

The Bruins are dealing with several injuries at the moment -- star forward David Pastrnak and defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo were all sidelined Thursday, and goaltender Linus Ullmark exited the game after the first period due to an undisclosed injury.

Pastrnak's absence has been especially felt on the power play, which went 0-for-5 on Thursday night and has failed to score in its last 21 opportunities without the team's leading goal-scorer.

But to Cassidy's point, the Bruins' other top scorers have failed to deliver lately: Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall are mired in six- and seven-game goalless stretches, respectively, while Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle have zero goals between them in Boston's last three contests.

The Bruins don't necessarily need to panic, as they're still three points ahead of the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Health should be their top priority entering the postseason, so they shouldn't rush Pastrnak, Lindholm and Carlo back down the stretch.

Cassidy's club needs to start building a little momentum soon, however, so we'll see if the team improves upon the issues he addressed this Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.