Bruins 2020-21 Schedule: These 7 Games Will Be Exclusively on NBC Or NBC Sports Network

Bruins 2020-21 schedule: These seven games will be exclusively on NBC or NBCSN originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Get ready to watch the Boston Bruins on national television several times during the upcoming 2020-21 NHL season.

The Bruins, despite an underwhelming offseason, enter the new campaign as one of the betting favorites to win the 2021 Stanley Cup title. The B's also have plenty of star power, led by elite forwards David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, as well as top-tier defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender Tuukka Rask.

So, it's no surprise that the Bruins have seven games airing exclusively on NBC or NBC Sports Network in 2021. All of these games are against old or current rivals, and each of them will play the Bruins as part of the new "East" division for this coming season.

The league is playing a 56-game schedule that includes only divisional matchups. The B's open the season Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils.

Here's a roundup of the Bruins games that will be exclusive to NBC channels this season.