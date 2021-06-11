Bruins' 2021 Free Agents Answer Questions on Their Future in Boston

Bruins free agents answer questions on their future in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have a lot of key players entering free agency this summer.

Luckily for the B's, it sounds like most of them want to stick around. Of course, positional needs and the salary cap will be key factors in whether these players return, but it's at least encouraging for Boston that so many of these guys would like to come back.

What did the Bruins' free agents have to say Friday about their future with the franchise? Here's a roundup of answers to that question from the team's season-ending media availability.

David Krejci

Does he expect to keep playing for the Bruins?

"I’ve obviously thought about it a lot, not just the last couple of days but the whole season, pretty much. I'm not going to give you an answer right now. I’m going to need a few weeks, think about lots of things. Talk to lots of people. I love Boston. We’ll see what happens. See what happens."

How weird would it be to wear a different jersey?

"Today, I can tell you, it's not going to be about money. And at the same time, I just can't see myself playing for a different team. We'll see what happens I guess. I don't even know. I talked to my parents, and they asked me, I can’t even give them a straight answer. I just don't know right now. I just don’t know."

Tuukka Rask

On if he wants to play and come back to the Bruins...

"Yes, I do. Mentally, I’m up for that. The physical aspect, hopefully everything goes well, like I said, then we’ll probably be looking at January or February return to hockey. That’s kind of the plan and hopefully it works out."

On if he’s enticed to give free agency a try...

"No, like I said before, I’m not going to play for anyone else than the Bruins. This is our home. We have three kids. The kids enjoy it here. They have friends in school. We have friends. At this point of my life and my career, I don’t see any reason to go anywhere else, especially with the health I’m looking at now and a recovery time of five or six months. Hopefully it works out that I recover well and we can talk about contracts when the time is right for that."

Taylor Hall

On free agency discussions and if there's a match...

"Nothing's changed since the last time I talked about this. But yeah, I see a fit and hopefully they feel the same. We'll let the dust settle on everything this year, I'm sure they have a lot of stuff going on and some other guys that have been here longer than me that they have to worry about. Then we'll figure that out, but hopefully we can make something work. That's my goal and like I said, hopefully we can make that happen."

Steven Kampfer

On his future with the Bruins...

"My agents talk to them. I haven’t spoken with Sweens about anything. That’s his call. That’s his area. I’ve yet to speak with him today, so we’ll go from there. I don’t know. I’ve loved my time in Boston. If this is the end of it, I love the guys in the room, the staff, and we’ll go from there."

Sean Kuraly

On if there’s been contract talks...

"No. It was kind of something that I talked to my agent about and said we’ll leave it until after the year, so no, nothing from my end."

Nick Ritchie

On the uncertainty going into the offseason...

"I'm just going to take it, whatever happens. It's kind of a new thing for me and a lot of guys — I guess it happened with Vegas, but for me personally, it's different. We'll see how that happens and then obviously I want to play for the Bruins, so we'll see what the future holds."

Mike Reilly

On his contract expiring and what his feelings are of Boston...

"I think it’s mutual right now, between us, to try and get something done. I definitely want to stay here, for sure. There’s been some talks, but since day one it’s been an easy transition for me to come in and just get used to everything, how they run the ship down here. It’s been great so far, and hopefully stuff can work out."