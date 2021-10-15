Bruins Announce Jeremy Swayman to Be Starting Goalie for NHL Season Opener

Cassidy: Swayman will be starting goalie for Bruins' season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jeremy Swayman will be the starting goaltender for the Boston Bruins when they open their 2021-22 NHL regular season schedule against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Saturday night
B's head coach Bruce Cassidy made the announcement Friday.
Swayman outplayed free-agent acquisition Linus Ullmark in training camp and the preseason. Ullmark signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Bruins in the offseason. He should still get plenty of games this season as the Bruins try to keep both goalies fresh for a playoff push.
Expectations are high for Swayman after a fantastic NHL debut last season. He posted a 7-3-0 record with a .945 save percentage and a 1.50 goals against average. He also beat out veteran Jaroslav Halak to be the backup in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The University of Maine product is technically still a rookie for the 2021-22 campaign, so he's eligible for the Calder Trophy.
On a historical note, Swayman will be the first Bruins goalie not named Tuukka Rask to start a season opener since Tim Thomas kicked off the 2011-12 campaign following his brilliance in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.