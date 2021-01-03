Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Ahead of 2021 NHL Season

Bruins announce roster, schedule for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While the Patriots season will come to an end Sunday against the Jets, another local team's season is about to start.

Don't look now, but the puck drops on the Bruins season in just 11 days, with training camp set to open bright and early Monday morning.

On Sunday, the B's announced both their roster and schedule for their week of training camp workouts. With a shortened ramp-up to the regular season and no preseason games, Bruce Cassidy and his coaching staff won't have much time to assess a group that's experienced some turnover from last season, especially on defense with both Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug gone.

Here's the training camp roster of 24 forwards, 12 defensemen, and five goalies that will take the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Anton Blidh, Paul Carey, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Matt Filipe, Trent Frederic, Cameron Hughes, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Karson Kuhlman, Sean Kuraly, Robert Lantosi, Par Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Greg McKegg, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Steven Kampfer, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Callum Booth, Jaroslav Halak, Tuukka Rask, Jeremy Swayman, Dan Vladar

Players will be separated into two groups, with Group A practicing from 10:30-11:45 a.m. and Group B working out from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and again on Sunday, January 10. Practice times on Saturday have not been announced.

The Bruins open their 56-game schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday, January 14 in New Jersey against the Devils, and their first game at TD Garden is one week later, against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, January 21.