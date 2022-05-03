Bruins are making this key lineup adjustment for Game 2 vs. Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had a rough Game 1 performance against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

He was on the ice for three of Carolina's goals in a 5-1 loss.

A poorly timed pinch by Grzelcyk in the third period resulted in a 2-on-1 scoring chance at the other end of the ice, where Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen fired a perfect shot past Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, increasing Carolina's lead to 3-1 and killing all the momentum Boston had generated from Taylor Hall's goal five minutes earlier.

What adjustments could head coach Bruce Cassidy make to fix this situation before Wednesday night's Game 2?

One is to replace Matt Grzelcyk in the lineup. However, that would be a foolish (and panic-like) move after just one game, plus there aren't a ton of great options on the depth chart.

Josh Brown, who the B's acquired from the Senators at the trade deadline in March, played just six games with the team in the regular season. He has little experience with any of his fellow blueliners. Throwing him into a playoff series when you don't have to is a risk not worth taking.

Mike Reilly is another option. He plays a very similar style to Grzelcyk, but he's also less talented. Reilly got exposed by the Islanders' aggressive forecheck in last season's second-round series. So, that wouldn't be a good remedy, either.

The most logical solution is just switching up the pairings, and that's what Cassidy will try in Game 2. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will be reunited on the top pair, while Hampus Lindholm will slide down to the left side of the second pairing with Brandon Carlo.

Here's what the defense pairings looked like during Tuesday's practice:

Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton

Mike Reilly--Josh Brown

"I just thought Grzelcyk and Carlo had a bit of a challenging night," Cassidy told reporters. "We talked about using Lindholm with Carlo as well. It also allows you in-game to put McAvoy and Lindholm together, maybe after they've sat a shift for Clifton and Forbort, so you can still keep them as a pair.

"It might up Lindholm's minutes in certain situations. It's that time of the year, and he looks healthy. There's still a little bit of that involved. He can go back to the other pair. He can play with both. Grzelcyk has played a lot of hockey with McAvoy. They're a good pair. So no concerns for me with that chemistry."

The Grzelcyk-McAvoy duo was more than a good pair during the regular season. They actually dominated. Here's where they ranked among all NHL pairings with at least 400 minutes played together at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.

The most impressive stat there is the goals for percentage at 75, meaning the Bruins accounted for 75 percent of all goals scored when the Grzelcyk-McAvoy pairing was on the ice at 5-on-5 during the regular season. That's an incredibly impressive rate.

If the Bruins had more quality defensive depth, then it would make sense to put Lindholm and McAvoy -- the team's top two blueliners -- on the same pairing. But when the drop off in talent from that top duo to the rest of the pairings is fairly steep, or you need a certain skill on a particular pairing, it's often better to spread out the talent.

Putting Lindholm with Carlo is a good way to address that.

Separating McAvoy and Lindholm also gives the Bruins at least one defenseman capable of executing breakouts at a high level. This skill is mightily important against a team like the Hurricanes that plays a physical style of hockey and aggressively forechecks.

"(Lindholm) is excellent on the breakout like Charlie is. So now you've got one in each pair who can be a one-man breakout as opposed to loading them up," Cassidy explained. "Loading them up freed one or the other to join the offensive attack, so you're taking from one to give to another. We'll see how it works out.

"In game, you can still, coming out of a timeout, use Lindholm and McAvoy on an offensive zone faceoff or a key defensive draw or if you need a breakout, etc. That's the reasoning. It's just a little different look for the matchups as well."

These lineup changes should help the Bruins achieve more balance on the blue line. If it doesn't work, Cassidy can make more adjustments, but there's no way Boston could have rolled with the same lineup in Game 2 and expected different results.