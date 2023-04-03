Bruins Become Fourth NHL Team Ever to Win 60 Games; Here's How Others Finished

Bruins become fourth team ever to win 60 games; Here's how others finished originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins made more NHL history Sunday by becoming just the fourth team ever to win 60 or more games in a single regular season.

The B's blew a couple leads to the St. Louis Blues on the road but starting goalie Linus Ullmark stepped up in the shootout and sealed a 4-3 victory.

The win improved the Bruins' record to 60-12-5 with five games remaining.

1995-96 Detroit Red Wings: 62 wins

2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning: 62 wins

1976-77 Montreal Canadiens: 60 wins

2022-23 Boston Bruins: 60 wins

Among the previous three teams to reach 60 wins, only the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings lost in the Western Conference final and the Lightning were shockingly swept in the first round.

The Bruins need three more wins and eight more points to break the league records for victories (62) and points (132) for a single season.

They have two tough home games coming up Thursday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs and Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. The Leafs are still trying to lock up home ice advantage in the first round, while the Devils still have a chance to win the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey also hasn't clinched home ice in the first round yet.

But the Bruins' last three games are against bad teams that won't make the playoffs.

Sunday, April 9 at Philadelphia Flyers

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Washington Capitals

Thursday, April 13 at Montreal Canadiens

Beating the Canadiens at the Bell Centre to break either the wins record or points record would be the cherry on top of the best regular season in Bruins history.

Bruins players have said for months that they aren't focused on setting these records, and that the Stanley Cup is their primary focus. That said, it'll be interesting to see if this mindset changes a bit if/when the Bruins get really close to breaking the wins/points records.