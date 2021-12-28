Bruins' Brad Marchand Blasts NHL Again Over Players Not Going to Olympics

Brad Marchand blasts NHL again over players not going to Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was pretty disappointed over the NHL deciding not to send its players to the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in February, and he made that very clear when speaking to reporters Sunday.

"It's extremely disappointing that the players aren't going," Marchand said. "I think guys have worked their entire lives to put themselves in position to compete at that level and that opportunity. It should be guys' decisions whether they choose to go or not, regardless of what's happening in the world. If the Olympics are on and they're playing, the best players in the world should have that option. It's tough to deal with."

Marchand still has more to say on the subject.

He took aim at the league and NHLPA on Tuesday afternoon by tweeting this passionate statement (WARNING: Some language is NSFW):

Marchand being upset over players not going to the Olympics is completely understandable, and he makes several good points in the above tweet.

The upcoming Olympics probably were his last chance to participate in that tournament. He'll be 37 years old in 2026 and making Team Canada's roster is quite difficult. Marchand has represented Canada on the international stage but never at the Olympics.

There are likely many other players who feel the same way Marchand does on this topic. Marchand has been courageous enough to call out the league for the decisions made. Maybe his candid response will encourage other players to do the same over the coming weeks.