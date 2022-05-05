Bruins

Bruins' Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort Fined by NHL for Incidents in Game 2

By Nick Goss

These two Bruins players were fined $5,000 each for incidents in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NHL took another look at a physical Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes from Wednesday night and determined more discipline was needed for a couple B's players.

The league announced Thursday it has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Derek Forbort $5,000 each for separate incidents. 

Bruins need more from David Pastrnak after awful Game 2 performance

Marchand's fine is the result of him slashing Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov late in the second period. Kochetkov slashed Marchand right before that, and even skated out into the faceoff circle to say something to the B's winger. Both players were penalized for slashing, but it looks like Carolina's rookie goalie will escape further punishment.

Forbort's fine is for high sticking Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen late in the second period. The veteran defenseman received a four-minute double-minor penalty for high sticking. It was one of 13 Bruins penalties on the night.

Game 3 of the series is Friday night at TD Garden in Boston. Based on how the last half of Game 2 was played, we should expect Friday's matchup to be even more physical.

