Bruins' Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort Fined by NHL for Incidents in Game 2

These two Bruins players were fined $5,000 each for incidents in Game 2

The NHL took another look at a physical Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes from Wednesday night and determined more discipline was needed for a couple B's players.

The league announced Thursday it has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Derek Forbort $5,000 each for separate incidents.

Marchand's fine is the result of him slashing Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov late in the second period. Kochetkov slashed Marchand right before that, and even skated out into the faceoff circle to say something to the B's winger. Both players were penalized for slashing, but it looks like Carolina's rookie goalie will escape further punishment.

Marchand and Kochetkov got matching penalties for this altercation ð pic.twitter.com/h145WjYGFc — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 5, 2022

Forbort's fine is for high sticking Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen late in the second period. The veteran defenseman received a four-minute double-minor penalty for high sticking. It was one of 13 Bruins penalties on the night.

Game 3 of the series is Friday night at TD Garden in Boston. Based on how the last half of Game 2 was played, we should expect Friday's matchup to be even more physical.