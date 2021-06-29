NHL

Bruins' Brad Marchand Named to 2020-21 NHL First All-Star Team

By Justin Leger

Brad Marchand named to NHL First All-Star Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Marchand was recognized Tuesday for his spectacular 2020-21 season.

The Boston Bruins star was named to the NHL First All-Star Team, marking the second First-Team nod of his career. He led all left wingers in the voting with 468 points (87 First-Team votes) and only trailed Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (498 points).

Voting was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the regular season.

Marchand led all Bruins players in goals (29) and assists (40). The 33-year-old ranked third in the league in points (69) behind only McDavid (105) and fellow Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (84).

During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marchand tallied eight goals and four assists in 11 games.

