Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron doesn't see himself playing somewhere else originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron still hasn't made a decision on his plans for next season, but in regards to potentially playing for another team, the veteran center made his feelings clear Monday afternoon.

"No."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That was Bergeron's answer to reporters when asked if he could see himself playing somewhere else. It was not a surprising response at all.

Bergeron was drafted by the Bruins in 2003 and made his debut during the 2003-04 campaign. He's played 18 seasons for Boston and is one of the top five players in franchise history.

Bergeron said Monday he needs more time before deciding whether to continue playing. He is 36 years old and his contract is about to expire. The Bruins' season ended Saturday with a Game 7 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There's no debate over whether Bergeron can still play at a high level. He remains an elite player and will likely win the Selke Trophy as the league's top two-way forward for a record fifth time. But he's also played a lot of hockey in his career -- 1,383 games, including the playoffs.