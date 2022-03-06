Bruins Complete Best West Coast Road Trip Since 2011

Bruins finish up Western swing with parallels to 2011 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It wasn't pretty, but the Boston Bruins are headed home from their most arduous stretch of the season on a high note.

Jeremy Swayman allowed more than two goals in a game for the first time in his last eight starts, but his offense picked him up in a 5-4 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, giving the Bruins wins in five of six games on their predominantly West Coast road trip and an 8-2-1 mark in their last 11 games, 10 of which came away from TD Garden.

It was Boston's best finish on a six-game road trip since 2011, the last time the Bruins won the Stanley Cup. Boston went 6-0 on that trip 11 years ago.

It had been over a decade since the Bruins had a road trip as lengthy as the one that ended last night in Columbus.



And nearly two weeks after setting out for Seattle, the B's return home with a 5-1-0 record, their best six-game trip since 2011.https://t.co/JPKtw15F0w — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 6, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Most important for the B's is how their postseason positioning has improved since the stretch began. When the Bruins hit the road for an initial four-game road trip in mid-February, they were coming off of a horrendous 6-0 loss at home to the Carolina Hurricanes and were just seven points clear of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, as well as six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Now, the Bruins have moved into the top wild-card spot, three points ahead of the Washington Capitals, 13 points clear of the Blue Jackets, the first team out of the playoff picture at the moment, and only two points behind Toronto in the Atlantic. If the postseason began today the Bruins would draw the Florida Panthers, whom they're 1-2 against in 2021-22, but it would still be better than facing Carolina, whom the B's are 0-3 against having been outscored 16-1 on the season.

Patrice Bergeron, one of two Bruins remaining from the 2011 Cup winners along with Brad Marchand, scored a goal for Boston in three of its last five games on the trip, including a power play tally in the third period Saturday which gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead over the Blue Jackets.

"We were super happy with the trip," Swayman said. "I think there was a lot of growth with each game, coming from behind at times, maintaining leads. It was just super fun to be a part of. Great bonding trip."

Saturday aside, Swayman has been nothing short of phenomenal for Boston of late, earning NHL Rookie of the Month honors for his showing in February -- becoming the first Bruin to win the award since Andrew Raycroft 18 years ago.

The Bruins are far from done on the road this season, though they do have more home games remaining (14) than away contests (12). Boston has two more road trips of at least four games, but has only four more games outside of the Eastern Time Zone.

Five of the Bruins' next seven games are against teams not currently in the playoff picture, so they'll have plenty of more chances to create some distance between themselves and the playoff line as they look to go on what could be one final run to replicate 2011 with Bergeron in the lineup.