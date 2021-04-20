Bruins

Bruins Cruise to Fifth Straight Victory

By Justin Leger

Highlights: Bruins beat Sabres for fifth straight win, 2-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to five games Tuesday night with a shutout victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

U.S. & World

Ohio 9 hours ago

Ohio Police Officer Shoots, Kills Girl Holding Knife

George Floyd 11 hours ago

Cheers and Tears: Relief Washes Over George Floyd Square After Guilty Verdict

Brad Marchand got the B's on the board early with a nifty backhand goal off the rebound. Connor Clifton scored the second goal, and that was all the Bruins would need as they cruised to a 2-0 win.

Tuukka Rask had himself a nice night in net as he stopped all 32 of the Sabres' shots, including one incredible diving save in the first period.

Here's a complete recap of the B's latest victory:

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Sabres 0

BOX SCORE

BRUINS' RECORD: 26-12-6

Bruins vs. Sabres highlights

Brad Marchand strikes first:

Tuukka Rask with an incredible save:

Connor Clifton makes it 2-0 B's:

Bruins schedule

Thursday, April 22: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BruinsNHL
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us