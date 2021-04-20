Bruins Cruise to Fifth Straight Victory

Highlights: Bruins beat Sabres for fifth straight win, 2-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to five games Tuesday night with a shutout victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Brad Marchand got the B's on the board early with a nifty backhand goal off the rebound. Connor Clifton scored the second goal, and that was all the Bruins would need as they cruised to a 2-0 win.

Tuukka Rask had himself a nice night in net as he stopped all 32 of the Sabres' shots, including one incredible diving save in the first period.

Here's a complete recap of the B's latest victory:

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Sabres 0

BOX SCORE

BRUINS' RECORD: 26-12-6

Bruins vs. Sabres highlights

Brad Marchand strikes first:

Tuukka Rask with an incredible save:

Connor Clifton makes it 2-0 B's:

Bruins schedule

Thursday, April 22: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET