Bruins Cruise to Fifth Straight Victory

Highlights: Bruins beat Sabres for fifth straight win, 2-0
The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to five games Tuesday night with a shutout victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Brad Marchand got the B's on the board early with a nifty backhand goal off the rebound. Connor Clifton scored the second goal, and that was all the Bruins would need as they cruised to a 2-0 win.
Tuukka Rask had himself a nice night in net as he stopped all 32 of the Sabres' shots, including one incredible diving save in the first period.
Here's a complete recap of the B's latest victory:
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Sabres 0
BRUINS' RECORD: 26-12-6
Bruins vs. Sabres highlights
Brad Marchand strikes first:
Tuukka Rask with an incredible save:
Connor Clifton makes it 2-0 B's:
Bruins schedule
Thursday, April 22: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET