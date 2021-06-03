Bruins' David Pastrnak Gifts Stick to Young Islanders Fan in Cool Moment

Bruins star Pastrnak gifts stick to young Islanders fan in cool moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak helped make a young New York Islanders fan's experience at Game 3 a memorable one.

The young fan appeared to be chirping the B's star during the pregame warmups Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum. When it came time for Pastrnak to exit the ice and head to the locker room, he stopped and gifted his stick to that Islanders fan before going down the tunnel.

This young @NYIslanders fan was chirping David Pastrnak during warmups...



So Pasta gave him his stick on his way to the locker room. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Mr7JmddGya — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2021

That's a nice move by Pastrnak right there.

It's also not the first time a Bruins player has given a stick to a fan during this playoff run.

A young fan was accidentally hit by a puck that deflected into the seats during warmups prior to Game 1 of Boston's first-round series against the Washington Capitals. Bruins forward Brad Marchand gave that Capitals fan an autographed stick as he exited the ice before puck drop.

Pastrnak has made a huge impact in this Bruins-Islanders series. He scored a hat trick in Boston's Game 1 victory and picked up an assist in the B's overtime loss in Game 2.