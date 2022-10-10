Bruins Enter New NHL Season With Much Better Depth, But Health Is Huge Factor

Bruins enter new season with much better depth, but health is huge factor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Boston Bruins players and management feel pretty good about the roster that's been put together entering Wednesday night's season opener against the Washington Capitals.

But there's one factor that has the potential to complicate matters in a profound way, and that's health.

Sure, health is a factor for every team in the NHL, but the Bruins are in a bit of a different position because their core is older than most of the other contending teams, and they also will start the season without their leading scorer in Brad Marchand and two valuable defensemen in Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk.

"I like our group," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Monday at Media Day. "It's a two-fold issue for us -- we have to get healthy and stay healthy, which is a challenge in the NHL to begin with. But if fully healthy, I think our group is deep. But health will be a factor.

"I like how it's come together overall, I like the balance, but the players have to go out and perform to what our expectations are. We're going to be a highly competitive team. We expect to be there at the end and challenge. A lot of things have to go right once you get in, but you have to get in and make sure you earn that right."

Bruins president Cam Neely also feels optimistic about the roster, assuming it can remain healthy when it matters most late in the season.

"From a healthy lineup perspective, I think we're fairly deep," Neely said. "I'm excited about this roster. ... I'm excited about getting going. I think our players are really excited about this team, in talking with the guys who have been around here a long time. There's a really special feeling in that locker room right now. It's encouraging for me to see. I think these guys feel like something special can happen this year."

One of the primary reasons why the Bruins have come up short in their recent Stanley Cup playoff runs is a lack of depth, particularly up front.

You need strong scoring depth to make a deep postseason run, and that's been a weak spot for the B's over the last couple years, especially against the Carolina Hurricanes in last season's first-round playoff series. Erik Haula, Curtis Lazar, Craig Smith, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Trent Frederic combined to score only two goals in seven games versus the Hurricanes. Relying on Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Marchand to carry the majority of the scoring burden for four rounds isn't the most ideal scenario. Other guys need to step up.

The Bruins are in a better position for that to happen this coming season.

David Krejci is back after a one-year hiatus. He gives the B's a huge upgrade over Haula at second-line center. Pavel Zacha was acquired from the New Jersey Devils in a trade. He provides valuable versatility, offensive skill and size. And unlike recent years, there's actually a good amount of younger players pushing hard for Opening Night roster spots. Jack Studnicka, A.J. Greer, Jakub Lauko, Marc McLaughlin and Fabian Lysell all could make a meaningful impact on the bottom-six this year.

The Bruins finished 15th in goals scored last season. When healthy, this roster should put the puck in the net at a higher rate.

"I think we got some experience back and some new young, skilled players," Pastrnak said Monday. "I think our forward group is looking really strong. I don't think we'll have any problem scoring goals, hopefully."