Bruins Forward Jake DeBrusk Has Submitted a Trade Request, His Agent Says

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade, his agent says originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jake DeBrusk's career with the Boston Bruins appears to be drawing to a close.

His agent, Rick Valette, confirmed to TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug that DeBrusk has asked for a trade.

Spoke with Rick Valette today, agent for Jake DeBrusk, he confirmed he asked for a trade over the weekend. It's felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. Debrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 29, 2021

This development is not surprising at all.

DeBrusk has struggled mightily this season and was a healthy scratch for Sunday night's 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

One of the biggest issues with DeBrusk is his inconsistent offensive production. He has scored only one goal in his last 13 games. Going long stretches without scoring goals has become a trend for DeBrusk in recent seasons.

He averaged 20.6 goals over his first three seasons in Boston, but he's found the back of the net only eight times in 58 games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

A fresh start for both sides is needed.

DeBrusk was one of three consecutive first-round picks (13, 14 and 15) the B's made in the 2015 NHL Draft. The other two were defenseman Jakub Zboril and Zach Senyshyn. None of these three players have come anywhere close to meeting expectations.