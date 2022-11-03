Bruins Give New Update on Goalie Jeremy Swayman's Lower-Body Injury

B's goalie Swayman considered week-to-week with lower body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was forced to leave Tuesday night's comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period with a lower body injury.

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron inadvertently crashed into Swayman, and the backup netminder appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury. He was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed Thursday that Swayman was sent back to Boston for evaluation and that he's considered week-to-week at this time.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Coach Montgomery:



▪️ Jeremy Swayman and Derek Forbort have returned to Boston. Both are considered week-to-week.

▪️ David Krejci and Craig Smith are both day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/cKF0drOuCf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2022

Boston called up goalie Keith Kinkaid from the AHL's Providence Bruins on Wednesday. He will be the backup behind starter Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins when their road trip resumes Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.