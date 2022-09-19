Bruins Highlights: Watch Fabian Lysell Score Shootout Winner Vs. Devils

WATCH: Lysell scores shootout winner in prospect tournament game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fabian Lysell could make a meaningful offensive impact for the Boston Bruins during the upcoming season, and that might include shootouts.

Valuable points in the regular season standings are decided in the shootout, and the Bruins have struggled in this area in recent years. Over the last five seasons, the Bruins are tied for the fourth-fewest shootout wins, while also scoring the seventh-fewest goals in the shootout (these numbers exclude the Seattle Kraken, who've played only one season as an NHL franchise).

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shootout is an area that needs improvement for the B's, and their top prospect could provide some much-needed help.

Lysell is a highly skilled forward with an accurate, powerful shot and handles the puck very well. He put his shootout skills on display Monday in the Bruins' 2022 Prospects Challenge tournament game against the New Jersey Devils in Buffalo.

The 2021 first-round pick scored the shootout-winning goal. Check it out in the video below:

Lysell laser for the W 👌 pic.twitter.com/Owa52nZymY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 19, 2022

Bruins training camp begins later this week. Lysell will be one of the young players to keep a close eye on as he battles for ice time and potentially a spot on Boston's Opening Night roster.

The Bruins, after finishing 15th in goals scored in 2021-22 and not having top scorer Brad Marchand to begin the season, could really use a player with Lysell's offensive skill.