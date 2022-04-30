Bruins-Hurricanes Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel for First-Round Series

Complete schedule for Bruins vs. Hurricanes first-round playoff series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have finally arrived, and the Boston Bruins will begin their journey toward the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Bruins are Hurricanes are meeting in the postseason for the third time in the last four years. Boston won the two previous playoff series in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final and 2020 first round.
Bruins vs. Hurricanes first-round playoff preview, odds and prediction
This year is a bit different, though. The Hurricanes are now the betting favorites, and unlike those two previous series, Carolina will have home ice advantage. The 'Canes won the Metropolitan Division and the B's are the first wild card team.
Here's the complete schedule for Bruins vs. Hurricanes (all times ET):
Game 1 at Carolina: Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Game 2 at Carolina: Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Game 3 at Boston: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. on TNT
Game 4 at Boston: Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 5 at Carolina*: Tuesday, May 10 at TBD
Game 6 at Boston*: Thursday, May 12 at TBD
Game 7 at Carolina*: Saturday, May 14 at TBD
*If necessary