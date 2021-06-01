Bruins' Jake DeBrusk Fined $5K for Game 4 Cross-Check Vs. Islanders

NHL fines Bruins' Jake DeBrusk for Game 4 cross-check originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jake DeBrusk wasn’t penalized for his cross-check of Scott Mayfield on Monday night, but he’ll still pay the price for his actions.

The NHL's Department of Player of Safety fined the Bruins winger $5,000 on Tuesday for cross-checking Mayfield in Boston's Game 2 loss to the New York Islanders at TD Garden. That's the maximum fine allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

While DeBrusk wasn't assessed a penalty for his cross-check of the Islanders defenseman in front of New York's net, the Bruins made other costly errors in their 4-3 overtime loss, which tied the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series at 1-1.

The Islanders cashed in on two Boston penalties in the second period to take a two-goal lead and now have three power-play goals on six opportunities through two games. Casey Cizikas netted the game-winner in overtime Monday after Jeremy Lauzon attempted a D-to-D pass that deflected off Charlie Coyle's skate.

If the Bruins want to retake the lead in Game 3 on Thursday night in New York, they'll need more from players like DeBrusk, who scored in the team's first two postseason contests but hasn't found the net since.