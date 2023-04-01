Bruins' Jim Montgomery breaks NHL coaching record with win vs. Penguins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have set several new team and NHL records this season, and that includes their head coach, Jim Montgomery.

The B's won their 59th game of the season Saturday with a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road. As a result, Montgomery has set a new record for the most wins by a head coach in his first season with a new team. The Bruins hired Montgomery in July of 2022 after firing Bruce Cassidy in June of that year.

Wins on wins on wins.



Montgomery's 59 wins beat the previous record set by legendary coach Mike Babcock, who won 58 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2005-06. Given the historic success of the Bruins this season, Montgomery is the overwhelming favorite to win the Jack Adams Award as the league's coach of the year.

The Bruins' franchise record for the most wins by a coach in his first season was 57, set by Tom Johnson in 1970-71. Montgomery broke that record with Boston's victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The Bruins' 59 wins also are a team record, besting the previous mark of 57 set in 1970-71. They need 63 wins to break the league record, which is held by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.