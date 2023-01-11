Bruins' Jim Montgomery named one of four 2023 NHL All-Star Game coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jim Montgomery has done a phenomenal job in his first season as Boston Bruins head coach, and that performance was rewarded Wednesday when the NHL named him the Atlantic Division head coach for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Montgomery joins Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan Division), Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars (Central Division) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific Division) as the All-Star head coaches for the 3-on-3 tournament format.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The coaches from the teams that lead each division in points percentage at the halfway mark of the season are selected for the All-Star Game. Montgomery's Bruins lead the league with a 32-4-4 record -- 11 points higher than any other team.

This year's All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET. It will be hosted by the Florida Panthers at FLA LIVE Arena.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, who is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, was selected to the All-Star Game last week. Patrice Bergeron and/or David Pastrnak also could be selected to the All-Star Game via the fan vote. The final three spots on each division roster are determined by fan voting.