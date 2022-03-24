Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings: Where Hampus Lindholm Will Play in Debut

Bruins-Lightning lineups: Here's where Hampus Lindholm will play in debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins will integrate an exciting new player into their lineup Thursday night when they host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.
The Bruins acquired star defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks last Saturday. Lindholm is a legit top-four defenseman with an excellent two-way skill set and can play in all types of situations.
He will make his debut against the Lightning and play on the first pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy. The Lindholm-McAvoy pairing has a chance to rank among the NHL's best. It's the type of pairing coaches put on the ice late in games when the outcome hangs in the balance.
Matt Grzelcyk will remain on the left side of the second pairing next to Brandon Carlo.
The third pairing is where B's head coach Bruce Cassidy has some tough decisions to make. Cassidy said Thursday morning that he'll go with Derek Forbort on the left side and Connor Clifton on the right side of the third pairing versus the Lightning.
This means Mike Reilly will be the odd man out. Reilly is an excellent skater and effective at starting breakouts. He's not the most physical player, but he definitely has more offensive skill than both Forbort and Clifton. Forbort's penalty killing likely will help him maintain a regular spot in the lineup, therefore the sixth spot could often come down to Clifton and Reilly.
There's also depth defenseman Josh Brown, who the Bruins acquired from the Ottawa Senators a few hours before Monday's trade deadline. Brown, at 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds, is a physical blueliner the Bruins can deploy in tough defensive situations and against teams that play a more rugged style of hockey.
Having to make these tough decisions on the back end is a good problem for the Bruins. Blue line depth is critical for a lengthy playoff run, and Boston currently has plenty of options at its disposal.
First-line center Patrice Bergeron has not been cleared to play yet after recently undergoing elbow surgery to deal with an infection. Jack Studnicka will skate in his spot next to wingers Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.
Here are the projected Bruins lineups for Thursday night's showdown with the Lightning.
Forwards
Brad Marchand--Jack Studnicka--Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall--Erik Haula--David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic--Charlie Coyle--Craig Smith
Nick Foligno--Tomas Nosek--Curtis Lazar
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm--Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk--Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort--Connor Clifton
Goalie
Jeremy Swayman