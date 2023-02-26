Bruins' Linus Ullmark Shares Giddy Reaction to Historic Goal Vs. Canucks

Linus Ullmark was downright giddy after historic goal vs. Canucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Linus Ullmark added another historic moment to a season full of them for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

With less than a minute remaining in Boston's game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, Ullmark launched the puck the length of the ice to score an improbable empty-net goal and seal the Bruins' 3-1 victory.

A tendy shot to CELLY 💯 pic.twitter.com/Mt5BBOtIJa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

Ullmark was mobbed by his teammates after becoming the first Bruins goaltender in franchise history (and just the 13th goaltender in NHL history) to score a goal in a regular-season game. The 29-year-old was still riding the high of his career first after the game.

"It's hard to describe what I'm feeling right now. ...I have to digest it," Ullmark told reporters, via the team's official website. "I'm just so bloody happy."

"I just had to take my chance there. Me and Sway (Jeremy Swayman) have been talking about getting (a goal). I don’t really know what to say; I’m ecstatic on the inside but I’m trying to calm it down."

Ullmark admitted it's always been a dream of his to score a goal in the NHL, and he joins a pretty talented group of netminders who have hit the back of the net.

"I'm sure he'll be on the power play next," veteran winger Brad Marchand quipped, via The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa.

NHL.com Linus Ullmark is just the ninth NHL goaltender since 2000 to score in a regular-season game.

Ullmark was also excellent in his traditional role, stopping 26 of 27 Canucks shots to earn his NHL-best 30th win of the season. Ullmark leads the NHL in save percentage and goals against average and is the front-runner to win the Vezina Trophy with 24 games remaining.

His contribution on the offensive end Saturday night should only bolster his case as the NHL's top goaltender.