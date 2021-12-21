Bruins

Bruins Lose Defensemen Zboril to Torn ACL, Carlo to COVID-19 Protocol

By Nick Goss

Bruins lose defensemen Zboril to torn ACL, Carlo to COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Boston Bruins' roster situation has worsened.

The team made a pair of announcements regarding defensemen Tuesday.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 11 hours ago

Biden to Push Vaccines, Home COVID Tests as Christmas Nears

winter solstice 22 hours ago

It's Winter Solstice 2021: Here's What to Know

Jakub Zboril suffered a torn ACL during the Bruins' 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Dec. 2. He underwent successful surgery to address the injury on Dec. 16 and is expected to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season as a result.

Bruins season reset: Key storylines, upcoming schedule amid postponements

It's a brutal setback for Zboril, who was starting to finally see some extended playing time at the NHL level. He also was playing pretty well, too.

The Bruins also announced Brandon Carlo has been placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Carlo is one of eight Bruins players who have been placed in the COVID protocols over the last week-and-a-half.

Boston's previous two games and next two games all have been postponed. They are currently scheduled to return to game action Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Bruins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us