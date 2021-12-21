Bruins lose defensemen Zboril to torn ACL, Carlo to COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' roster situation has worsened.

The team made a pair of announcements regarding defensemen Tuesday.

Jakub Zboril suffered a torn ACL during the Bruins' 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Dec. 2. He underwent successful surgery to address the injury on Dec. 16 and is expected to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season as a result.

It's a brutal setback for Zboril, who was starting to finally see some extended playing time at the NHL level. He also was playing pretty well, too.

The Bruins also announced Brandon Carlo has been placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Carlo is one of eight Bruins players who have been placed in the COVID protocols over the last week-and-a-half.

Boston's previous two games and next two games all have been postponed. They are currently scheduled to return to game action Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.