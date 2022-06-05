Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Had Elbow Surgery; Recovery Time Around 10 Weeks

Patrice Bergeron confirms elbow surgery, reveals recovery timeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL leaders in offseason surgeries and we haven't even reached the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

The team has announced over the last two weeks that forward Brad Marchand and defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Mike Reilly and Matt Grzelcyk have all undergone surgery of some kind.

Marchand (hip) and McAvoy (shoulder) are expected to be out the longest -- approximately six months. That means they'll likely miss at least a month of the 2022-23 regular season.

On Sunday, another player was added to the list.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron confirmed he had left elbow surgery to repair a tendon. The surgery was done this past Tuesday, and he said his expected recovery time is 10 to 12 weeks.

Bergeron, who also was named the winner of the Selke Trophy for a record fifth time Sunday, said the surgery has no bearing on whether he'll return to the Bruins next season.

The 36-year-old center is without a contract for 2022-23 and reiterated he has not yet made up his mind about playing.