Bruins

Bruins Place 3 More Players, Including Jeremy Swayman, in COVID-19 Protocol

By Nick Goss

Bruins place three more players, including Jeremy Swayman, in COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Boston Bruins' COVID-19 situation is getting worse.

The team announced Thursday morning that three more players -- forwards Trent Frederic and Anton Blidh, as well as goaltender Jeremy Swayman -- have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. A staff member also was placed in the protocol, per the B's.

U.S. & World

1 hour ago

Remaining Kidnapped US Missionary Group Members Freed in Haiti, Police Say

Uyghur 2 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions Against China Over Abuse of Uyghurs

The Bruins now have six players in COVID protocol. Top-six forwards Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith were added earlier this week.

The B's begin a three-game road trip Thursday night against the New York Islanders. They are calling up goalie Kyle Keyser and right winger Jesper Froden, per the AHL's transactions page.

The final two games of the road trip are against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and the Ottawan Senators on Sunday. At this point, neither the league nor the Bruins have announced any changes to the schedule based on these COVID-19 issues surrounding the team.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BruinscoronavirusCOVID-19Jeremy SwaymanAnton Blidh
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us