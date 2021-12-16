Bruins Place 3 More Players, Including Jeremy Swayman, in COVID-19 Protocol

Bruins place three more players, including Jeremy Swayman, in COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' COVID-19 situation is getting worse.

The team announced Thursday morning that three more players -- forwards Trent Frederic and Anton Blidh, as well as goaltender Jeremy Swayman -- have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. A staff member also was placed in the protocol, per the B's.

The Bruins now have six players in COVID protocol. Top-six forwards Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith were added earlier this week.

The B's begin a three-game road trip Thursday night against the New York Islanders. They are calling up goalie Kyle Keyser and right winger Jesper Froden, per the AHL's transactions page.

The final two games of the road trip are against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and the Ottawan Senators on Sunday. At this point, neither the league nor the Bruins have announced any changes to the schedule based on these COVID-19 issues surrounding the team.