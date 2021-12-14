Bruins Place Craig Smith in COVID-19 Protocol

Bruins place Craig Smith in COVID protocol before game vs. Golden Knights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' depth is being tested once again.

The team announced Tuesday morning that right winger Craig Smith has entered COVID-19 protocol.

Jake DeBrusk was skating in Smith's spot on the second line alongside Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle during Tuesday's morning skate. The Bruins host the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden later tonight with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.

Smith has tallied seven points (two goals, five assists) in 19 games this season.

The Bruins' most recent game was against the Calgary Flames, who were forced to postpone their next three games after six players were placed in the COVID-19 protocol during a 24-hour span.

The Bruins just got head coach Bruce Cassidy back in the mix after he missed two weeks in the COVID-19 protocol.

Boston has a busy week ahead with games against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, the New York Islanders on Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.