Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk, Three Staff Members in NHL's COVID-19 Protocols

Bruins place DeBrusk, three staff members in NHL's COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins lineup is still being impacted by COVID-19.
The team announced Tuesday morning that forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
DeBrusk has tallied nine points (five goals, four assists) in 27 games this season. He requested a trade in late November.
The Bruins returned to game action over the weekend following a two-week break resulting from many of the team's players entering the COVID protocols.
They host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
