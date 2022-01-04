Bruins

Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk, Three Staff Members in NHL's COVID-19 Protocols

By Nick Goss

Bruins place DeBrusk, three staff members in NHL's COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Boston Bruins lineup is still being impacted by COVID-19.

The team announced Tuesday morning that forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Biden Urges Concern, Not Alarm as Omicron Surges

Capitol Riot 13 hours ago

Teachers, Whether They Like It Or Not, at Culture War Front Lines With Jan. 6 Education

DeBrusk has tallied nine points (five goals, four assists) in 27 games this season. He requested a trade in late November.

The Bruins returned to game action over the weekend following a two-week break resulting from many of the team's players entering the COVID protocols.

They host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Bruins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us