Bruins Prospects 2023: Updated Stats, Highlights of Boston's Top Players

The Boston Bruins have been historically good to begin the 2022-23 NHL season with a league-best 21-3-1 record in their first 25 games.

While it's exciting for Bruins fans that the current roster is performing so well, it's important not to lose sight of the future. Boston's prospect pool ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of high-end talent, but there are several players in the system with exciting potential.

Here's an update on the Bruins' top five prospects and how they've played to begin the season.

5. Johnny Beecher, C

Age: 21

2022-23 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL)

2022-23 Stats: 3 G, 4 A in 21 GP

Beecher's offensive production has not been as high as expected. After tallying five points in his first nine games as an AHL player last season, Beecher has posted just seven in the first 21 games of the P-Bruins' 2022-23 campaign. He scored three goals in those nine games in 2021-22, and that's exactly how many he has in 21 games this season.

Beecher has improved his skating over the last year, and he's become a more physical player, a reliable penalty killer and a good faceoff center. He just needs to be a more consistent offensive player to earn a call up to the NHL at some point.

4. Georgii Merkulov, LW

Age: 22

2022-23 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL)

2022-23 Stats: 4 G, 10 A in 19 GP

Merkulov is a talented playmaker whose impressive patience and passing ability allow him to create quality scoring chances for teammates. His 10 assists rank second on the P-Bruins this season.

However, Merkulov should be a little more selfish in looking to score himself. He has an accurate shot, but he's only tallied 27 shots on goal in 27 games, which is among the lowest for any Providence forward who's played a majority of the team's games in 2022-23. Sometimes the best decision is letting it rip instead of being too cute and looking for the perfect play.

Once Merkulov balances creating for teammates while looking for his own offense, he'll be a prime candidate for an NHL opportunity.

3. Brett Harrison, C

Age: 19

2022-23 Team: Oshawa Generals (OHL)

2022-23 Stats: 15 G, 7 A in 22 GP

Harrison is having an excellent year in Canadian junior hockey. He has scored 0.75 goals per game, up from 0.41 per game last season.