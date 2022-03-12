Bruins Remember Rhode Island High School Hockey Player Killed by Drunk Driver

Bruins remember RI high school hockey player killed by drunk driver originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins remembered a high school hockey player in Rhode Island who died earlier this week as the result of injuries sustained in a car crash caused by an alleged drunk driver last month.

Matt Dennison, who served as captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich boys' hockey team, died at Rhode Island Hospital on Thursday following a crash in Exeter, Rhode Island, on Feb. 12, in which he and teammate Kevin MacDonald were struck on their way home from a visit with a junior hockey program in neighboring Connecticut.

He was 17.

The Bruins, namely Patrice Bergeron, hung a customized jersey with Dennison's No. 16 behind their bench ahead of Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes at the TD Garden.

Tonight, we remember West Warwick, Rhode Island High School student and hockey captain Matt Dennison. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/nRxmxwZpdP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 12, 2022

MacDonald, the team's alternate captain, was honored at the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich senior night in late February. He was released from the hospital five days after the crash.

Dennison was also remembered at the Rhode Island Interscholastic League boys' hockey final on Friday night.