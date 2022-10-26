Bruins reveal Marchand is ahead of schedule, will return sooner than expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is doing great in his rehab and should be back in the lineup before Thanksgiving.

He was the first-line left wing next to Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk at practice Wednesday. He also spent time on the No. 1 power-play unit, per reporters who attended practice.

Marchand had surgery on both of his hips over the offseason and wasn't supposed to return to game action until around Thanksgiving.

That timetable has been moved up.

"I don't expect him to play tomorrow, no," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after practice. "He's ahead of schedule. He's going to play before Thanksgiving. As you can tell, he's starting to look good out there. His timing is starting to come."

What did Marchand think of his latest practice session?

"Getting closer, for sure," Marchand said. "Every time I get out there with the full team and do the full team practices, it's different. My timing and stuff is still off, but definitely every day getting closer."

In regards to coming back sooner than anticipated, Marchand is going to rely on the advice of the medical staff.

"I would like to try to speed it up, but that's out of my hands," Marchand explained. "I'll just let the trainers and doctors do their part."

The Bruins entered Wednesday with the league's best record at 6-1-0. This hot start has bought them the luxury of taking a slower, more cautious approach with Marchand and injured defenseman Charlie McAvoy. There's no reason, based on the standings, to rush these guys back to game action.

"It's a double-edged sword," Marchand said. "You want to be part of the team's success, but it makes it very easy to take the time that I need to come back when the team's winning the way it is. If we were 1-6, it would be a completely different story. ... The fact that they're winning, it makes it very easy to sit back and say don't rush it, and take your time.

"We're in it for the long haul, especially with the way the team looks. It's very hard to watch any game, let alone when the team is cruising."