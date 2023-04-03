Bruins

Bruins Right Wing David Pastrnak Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

By Nick Goss

David Pastrnak helped the Boston Bruins win three of their four games last week, and on Monday, the NHL rewarded his impressive performances by naming him the No. 3 Star of the Week.

Pastrnak scored five goals in those four games, including a hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He also picked up an assist to bring his scoring total to 103 points on the season, which is the most by a Bruins player since Joe Thornton's 101 points in 2002-03.

The superstar right wing's offensive production last week played a pivotal role in the B's clinching the Presidents' Trophy (and home ice advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs) and also setting team records for most points (123) and wins (58) in a single regular season.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was named the No. 1 star of the week. Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was named the No. 2 star.

