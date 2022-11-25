Bruins

Bruins Set Impressive NHL Record by Extending Perfect Home Record

The B's overcame a 2-0 deficit and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime at TD Garden

By Nick Goss

The Boston Bruins have been simply unbeatable at home this season, and on Friday afternoon they set a new NHL record.

The B's overcame a 2-0 deficit and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime at TD Garden. David Pastrnak's goal in OT was the difference.

The victory improved Boston's home record to 12-0-0, which is a new league record for the most consecutive home wins to begin a single season.

The Bruins entered Friday tied with the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks for the best home win streak to start a campaign at 11-0-0.

Not only are the Bruins winning every game at TD Garden, they've barely trailed in the process. The B's have led for 401:14 of ice time and trailed for just 57:05 during their 12 home games.

Boston owns the league's best record overall at 18-3-0 (36 points). The Original Six club has a few days off before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning next Tuesday.

