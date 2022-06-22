Bruins to Celebrate Pride Month With Boston Pride Hockey Scrimmage

Bruins to celebrate Pride Month with second Boston Pride Hockey scrimmage originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins announced that they will host a scrimmage with Boston Pride Hockey (BPH). The scrimmage will take place at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. ET and will be followed by a reception to honor BPH players and the LGBTQ+ community.

Tuukka Rask, retired Bruins goaltender and current Team Ambassador for the Bruins, will be in attendance. The scrimmage will also include former Bruins goalie and NESN analyst, Andrew Raycroft. Colleen Coyne, the President of the Premier Hockey League's (PHF) Boston Pride and Olympic gold medalist, will join the two former Bruins along with members of the Boston Pride team for the scrimmage.

Boston Pride Hockey is a New England non-profit LGBTQ+ hockey organization that focuses on providing a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ players and allies to learn, enjoy, and play hockey. Founded in 1989, BPH has grown from a small group of players to a community of over 100 active members who participate in a wide range of programs, including international tournaments, skills sessions, youth hockey initiatives, and its Inclusive Hockey League.

"This Pride Month, we're once again proud to join the Boston Bruins, TD Bank, and PHF's Boston Pride to celebrate teamwork, acceptance, and respect -- three values that continue to be the core of every BPH initiative," Greg Sargent, President of Boston Pride Hockey, said, via NHL.com.

The Thursday night scrimmage will be the second of its kind to be hosted by the Bruins and presented by TD Bank. The scrimmage is part of the "Hockey is for Everyone" initiative of the NHL. Hockey is for Everyone uses hockey and the NHL's international influence to generate positive change and create more inclusive communities.