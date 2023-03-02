Boston Bruins

Bruins Trade for Tyler Bertuzzi From Red Wings, Give Up 2024 First-Round Pick

By Nick Goss

Bruins acquire Bertuzzi from Red Wings, give up 2024 first-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have made another move before Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

The team announced Thursday morning it has acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Red Wings also are retaining 50 percent of Bertuzzi's salary cap hit, bringing it down to $ 2.375 million. He is able to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so this could be a rental.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bertuzzi is a solid playmaker and draws penalties at a high rate. The 28-year-old forward has tallied 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 29 games this season.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/j7205USr3y

— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) <a href="https://twitter.com/JFreshHockey/status/1631303287579320329

Why would the Bruins spend a first-rounder for Bertuzzi? Well, injuries to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno could test Boston's depth a bit. Hall is expected to miss his third straight game Thursday night. Foligno left Tuesday's win over the Flames after a collision in the second period and didn't return. 

Bruins takeaways: Orlov making huge impact, Ullmark is clear Vezina favorite

If these two players, who have played important roles for the Bruins, miss any meaningful length of time, that could be problematic. Bertuzzi is a left winger and could play on the third or fourth lines. 

The Bruins also acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and bottom-six forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals last week.

Between these two trades, the Bruins have given up a 2023 first-round pick, a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick. Boston now doesn't have a first-rounder until 2025 and doesn't have a second-rounder until 2026. 

U.S. & World

Florida 2 hours ago

Spirit Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Battery Catches Fire in Overhead Bin

Parenting 3 hours ago

Tooth Fairy Can't Escape Inflation – Here's What the Average Value of a Single Tooth Jumped To

The Bruins are clearly in win-now mode, and it's hard to blame the team for taking this approach. The B's entered Thursday with a league-best 47-8-5 record and the best roster in the league.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Bruins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us