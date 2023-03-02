Bruins Trade for Tyler Bertuzzi From Red Wings, Give Up 2024 First-Round Pick

Bruins acquire Bertuzzi from Red Wings, give up 2024 first-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have made another move before Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

The team announced Thursday morning it has acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Red Wings also are retaining 50 percent of Bertuzzi's salary cap hit, bringing it down to $ 2.375 million. He is able to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so this could be a rental.

Bertuzzi is a solid playmaker and draws penalties at a high rate. The 28-year-old forward has tallied 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 29 games this season.

Why would the Bruins spend a first-rounder for Bertuzzi? Well, injuries to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno could test Boston's depth a bit. Hall is expected to miss his third straight game Thursday night. Foligno left Tuesday's win over the Flames after a collision in the second period and didn't return.

If these two players, who have played important roles for the Bruins, miss any meaningful length of time, that could be problematic. Bertuzzi is a left winger and could play on the third or fourth lines.

Injuries factored into this. Taylor Hall is seeking a second opinion for his lower body issue. The follow up assessment will determine how long he’s out of the Bruins lineup. https://t.co/NaM6QliIxi — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

The Bruins also acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and bottom-six forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals last week.

Between these two trades, the Bruins have given up a 2023 first-round pick, a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick. Boston now doesn't have a first-rounder until 2025 and doesn't have a second-rounder until 2026.

The Bruins are clearly in win-now mode, and it's hard to blame the team for taking this approach. The B's entered Thursday with a league-best 47-8-5 record and the best roster in the league.