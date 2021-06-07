Bruins' Tuukka Rask Not on Ice for Morning Skate Before Game 5

Tuukka Rask not on ice for Bruins' morning skate ahead of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Bruins' morning skate Monday didn't include their starting goaltender.

Tuukka Rask didn't participate in Boston's morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of the team's Game 5 matchup with the New York Islanders on Monday night, according to reporters at the rink. Rookie Jeremy Swayman and veteran Jaroslav Halak were both in net during the session.

Rask was first on the ice earlier in the morning and took shots from Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman prior to Monday's skate, per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa, so it's unclear why he missed the morning skate.

Rask admitted prior to the series his health is "not as good as I want it to be." The 34-year-old goalie missed several weeks in March and April due to an upper-body injury, so it's possible that ailment hasn't fully healed.

The Bruins netminder has been excellent in the playoffs so far, posting a .935 save percentage through nine games and stopping 58 of his last 61 shots faced.

Game 5 of the teams' second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series is set for Monday night at 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden with the series knotted at 2-2.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.